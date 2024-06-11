News

Tinubu Condoles With Malawi Over VP’s Death

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
President Bola Tinubu has extended his sincere condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi over the passing of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other officials in a plane crash.

Tinubu commiserated with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024.

The President assured the Malawian nation of Nigeria’s support during this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

