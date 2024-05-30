News

Tinubu Condoles With Jimi Agbaje Over Son’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Bunmi Agbaje, the first son of a former governorship contestant in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

In a statement issued by the State House, Tinubu condoled with Agbaje and the entire family over the tragic loss, acknowledging that nothing can be more agonizing than losing a child.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the Agbaje family. The President assures the bereaved family of his thoughts and support in this moment of grief,” the statement concluded.

