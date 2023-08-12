Tinubu Committed To Meaningful Opportunities For Youths – Presidency

On the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD), President Bola Tinubu reaffirms the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths.

From job creation, education and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance, President Tinubu emphasizes that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors, in order to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

The President acknowledges the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over and vows to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development more broadly. He strongly believes in the principle, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery.

As agents of change, President Tinubu urges the youth to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens of our beloved country.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the President implores young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future of our planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

On this International Youth Day celebration, the President assures the younger generation that his administration will consistently engage with and listen to them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedback.

Highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, President Tinubu notes that the enactment of The Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.

The President heartily extends his best wishes to all Nigerian Youth on this joyous International Youth Day Celebration.