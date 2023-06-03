Tinubu Commiserates With India Over Deadly Train Crash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of commiseration to the government and people of the Republic of India over a multiple train crash in the country which killed over 280 passengers.

The fatal crash involving two passenger trains and a goods train in the Indian city of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, occurred on Friday.

Aside those killed, over 900 others were injured in what was one of the worst rail crashes in recent history.

President Tinubu, in a statement Saturday morning, described the train accident as heartrending, while consoling the Indian government and families of the victims.

“My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.

“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.

“I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India and the families of those trapped in the crash,” the president said.