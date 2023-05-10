Tinubu Commends Oyetola Over Supreme Court Ruling

President-elect Bola Tinubu has commended the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, after the Supreme Court ruled against him and upheld the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke against him.

In a terse statement, Tinubu said Oyetola did well to have exercised his constitutional right by challenging the victory in court.

He, however, stated that though he may have lost the election, he didn’t lose his dignity.

Tinubu said, “I must commend the immediate-past governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for exercising his democratic rights as the Constitution allows him to do. Governor Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office.

He lost the office, but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance”.