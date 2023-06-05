Tinubu Charges Security Agencies On Information Sharing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized the significance of effective information sharing and intelligence collaboration among security and intelligence agencies in Nigeria.

He expressed concern that withholding such crucial resources could hinder the progress made in the fight against terrorism.

The President conveyed his message following a visit to the newly established Office of National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja.

Acknowledging the commendable efforts and the state-of-the-art facilities at these establishments, President Tinubu stressed the need to complement these advancements with knowledge.

He underscored his administration’s recognition that ensuring optimal security is paramount for achieving economic revival, prosperity, and overall development.

“It is a great joy to see that we are getting proactive resources to prepare ourselves.

“Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria alone. It is across the world and we have to fight it. We have to eliminate it completely.

“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligent efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country.

“You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must focus on one tune; coordinate, share information, share intelligence and work harder.

“You cannot hoard information. You cannot hoard intelligence. I am glad that Nigeria is on the path to succeed. We will, I assure you.

“We will make it a priority and that is why I am here this morning.”

President Tinubu, who described the tour of facilities at the new ONSA building as very important, expressed his willingness to do whatever necessary to support the nation’s security architecture.

The NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), thanked the President for making the visit his first engagement outside the Villa.

“It reinforces his commitment, dedication and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by extension the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

Monguno pledged the total commitment and dedication of ONSA to ensuring that President Tinubu realizes the promises he made to the Nigerian people on security.