Tinubu, Celebrities Congratulate Tems On Grammy Award Win

Some celebrities have hailed Tems for making history as the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy Award.

Tems won her first Grammy Award for her contribution to ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake at 65th Grammy award in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, congratulated her saying, “ I join other Nigerians in congratulating Temilade Openiyi aka Tems #temsbaby on winning the Grammy award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song “Wait for U” – featuring Future and Drake.”

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, shared Tems’ picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “Congratulations #temsbaby on winning the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the #2023grammyawards. You’re a pride to Nigeria, Africa and women all over the world. Your originality made you stand out!This is an inspiration to the young women out there, keep pushing against all boundaries, keep working hard, stay original to your craft and with these, you can always get to the top!”

Taking to her Instagram account, music star Tiwa Savage wrote, “You already know ❤️ 4life”.

Yemi Alade via her Twitter handle wrote, “Congratulations #temsbaby.”

Actor Femi Adebayo shared her picture via his Instagram account and said, “Verified Congratulations to Temilade Openiyi #temsbaby being a Nigerian Female to win GRAMMYs.