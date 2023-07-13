News

Tinubu Celebrates Foluke Adeboye At 75

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Adeboye and wife
President Bola Tinubu has praised the wife of General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church, and family values on the anniversary of her birthday.

Mrs. Adeboye, who is reputed for her evangelical work with children, young people, and the downtrodden turns 75 today (Thursday).

President Tinubu, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, noted with admiration many of the outreach programmes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor spearheaded by Mrs. Adeboye.

“I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values, and the downtrodden among us. Mrs. Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.

“Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good.

“I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard.”

