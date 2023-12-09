Tinubu Celebrates Akpabio at 61

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on December 9, 2023.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Celebrating the political leader whose antecedents and achievements continue to attract recognition at home and abroad, President Tinubu affirms the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45, after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

“The President appreciates the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices, most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

“As the Senate President turns 61, President Tinubu wishes the Chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continues to inspire patriotism, many happy returns.

“The President prays that God Almighty will continue to bless Senator Akpabio and his family.”