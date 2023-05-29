Tinubu Can Solve Economic Challenges – Babangida

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the former Head of State, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to promptly employ his exceptional skills in tackling Nigeria’s pressing economic issues.

Babangida expressed his views during a recent interview on Arise TV, where he extended his congratulations to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Acknowledging Tinubu’s proficiency as a politician, Babangida emphasized the importance of restructuring the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) and mobilizing the nation’s economic powerhouses.

The veteran statesman’s remarks underscore the significance of swift action in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges under the leadership of President Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a very skillful politician who needs to apply his skills to unite a very polarized nation,” Babangida said.

“He must galvanize Nigeria’s economic heavyweights, home and abroad, to address the economy of the nation and reposition the armed forces.

“As Commander-in-Chief, he needs to take a good look at the armed forces to reorient them, retrain them and reorganize them because the armed forces have undergone a lot of processes that need to be put together and make them more efficient.”

Babangida appealed to the Nigerian populace to exercise patience and understanding with the incoming administration of President Tinubu.

With a firm emphasis on national unity, Babangida expressed his belief in Nigeria’s abundance of talented individuals who can contribute to the revitalization of various sectors, including the military.

Babangida further encouraged President Tinubu to adopt a unifying stance, emphasizing the need for him to become a president who represents the interests of all Nigerians as he assumes the helm of leadership in the country.

“I wish the new administration well. Let them put Nigeria first, and the welfare of Nigerians should be paramount. Leadership at all levels is missing,” the former Head of State said.

“The only advice is to be patient and continue to support the new government, but if they see things going wrong, they should cry out as usual, but be objective about it.”