Tinubu Can Reinforce Democracy, Peace In Nigeria – European Council

Recognition of Leadership Abilities

Shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, the European Council acknowledged his capacity to bolster democracy and peace not only within Nigeria but also across the African continent.

Charles Michael, the President of the European Council, conveyed his commendation for President Tinubu’s leadership potential and expressed the European Union’s commitment to deepening ties with Nigeria.

Strengthening the Partnership

Michael emphasized that the partnership between the European Union and Nigeria is built on the foundations of mutual respect and shared values.

The European Council recognizes the importance of a robust relationship with Nigeria, a country of significant regional influence and potential.

President Tinubu’s role as the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria will be pivotal in advancing this partnership further.

Michael tweeted, “Dear President Tinubu, the EU is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria. “Our partnership is based on mutual respect and shared values.

“Your leadership will be key to reinforce democracy & peace in Nigeria and the region.”

EU’s Borrell Looks Forwad to Visiting Nigeria

Also congratulating President Tinubu is European Union’s Josep Borrell who expressed his anticipation to visit Nigeria in October.

He said, “Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who starts today his term as new President of Nigeria. Looking forward to visiting Nigeria on the occasion of the EU-Nigeria Ministerial in October.”