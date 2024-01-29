Politics

Tinubu Bwala Meet in Paris

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
48
Tinubu, Bwala
Tinubu, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesman to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, has met with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

Bwala made this known in a post on X accompanied by a photo of him and the President.

He, however, failed to state the purpose of the meeting with the President who is in Paris on a private visit.

He wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods.”

The meeting comes weeks after Bwala visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during which he expressed his support for the administration. He also expressed willingness to join the Tinubu administration as long as it moves the country forward.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
48

Related Articles

Lagos PDP Chairman Aivoji Regains Freedom from Kidnappers

15 hours ago
Obi, Makinde

Obi, Makinde in Closed Door Meeting

15 hours ago
Debo Ologunagba PDP

PDP Demands Release of Abducted Lagos Chairman Aivoji

2 days ago
Ganduje, Kwankwaso

Defecting to APC Will Make Me Your Leader, Ganduje to Kwankwaso

2 days ago