Tinubu Better Than Obi – Omokri

Anthony Adeniyi22 mins ago
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,is better than his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

According to him, Tinubu has a better performance record than most politicians in the country.

He, however, stated that his grouse with Tinubu is his alleged drug record.

He wrote: “Tinubu is not a bad leader. He is actually a better leader than most Nigerian politicians. He has the capacity to listen to subordinates.

“He also has a much better performance record than Obi. My point of departure is drugs. A drug lord belongs in jail, not Aso Rock.”

