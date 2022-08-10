Tinubu Best Governor Nigeria Ever Had – Nnamani

Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best governor Nigeria has ever had.

This is as he lamented the campaigns against his health, knocking those behind it as desperate politcal comedians.

Nnamani made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Fashola, Osinbajo, Aregbosola, Fayemi, etc. All first class with A-game always. I vigorously oppose, protest and detest the shameless campaigns and parody targeting Tinubu’s health.

“As a Health worker, I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and callousness of these idiotic operators.

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors. Get it folks, life is turn by turn.

“…. Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the MOST successful Governor in modern Nigeria bar none.

“……. I take a bow for the hardest working Politico of this generation. He patiently paid his dues.

“Guess what, the Igbo are not going anyway. Rather in the spirit of their fathers and forefathers more are pouring into Lagos every day. Tinubu is qualified to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 as there is no evidence that he has dementia”.