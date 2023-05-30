Tinubu Begins Term With Grand Arrival At Presidential Villa

President Tinubu’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu officially assumed office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, marking the beginning of his presidential term. The nation eagerly awaited the momentous occasion after his victory at the February 25 presidential election.

Today, the President shared a glimpse of his first day in office through captivating photos.

Grand Arrival at the Presidential Villa

In one of the striking photos, President Tinubu’s sleek Mercedes Benz glided to a stop in front of the majestic presidential villa in Abuja. The impressive vehicle symbolized the power and dignity of the presidency, as President Tinubu embarked on his journey to lead the nation.

The arrival portrayed a sense of authority and reflected the significance of the presidential role.

Presidential Duties and Engagements

Another captivating photo depicted President Tinubu being graciously ushered into a plush leather seat within the presidential villa. This seat would serve as a place where the President would attend to important guests and carry out his crucial duties.

The image showcased the solemnity and responsibility that accompany the highest office in the country.