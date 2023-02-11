Headline

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Must Accept Election Result – CAN

Anthony Adeniyi25 mins ago
13
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said the result of the 2023 presidential election must be accepted by all the political parties and their candidates.

The association also called for all necessary measures to be in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission to enable a free and fair election with credibility.

According to CAN, the election must not be seen as war but of peace.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, on Friday.

On security, the Christian body called on the authorities to put the necessary machinery in place, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks and ensure that no citizen is disfranchised owing to the precarious security situation in parts of the country.

“[We] call on all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country,” CAN stated.

