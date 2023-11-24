Tinubu Assents to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill

As a move to modernize and enhance Nigeria’s defense capabilities, President Bola Tinubu has given his assent to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill, 2023. This pivotal decision, unveiled in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, marks a substantial step forward in the evolution of the nation’s defense infrastructure.

Established on August 1, 1964, by an Act of Parliament and later revised as the DICON Act in Chapter 94 of the Laws of the Federation, 2004, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria has now undergone a comprehensive legislative makeover.

The newly signed DICON Act, 2023, supersedes its predecessor and grants the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria sweeping authority. Among its key provisions, the legislation empowers DICON to operate, maintain, and control subsidiaries and ordnance factories for the manufacturing, storage, and disposal of ordnance and related materials.

Furthermore, the act paves the way for the establishment of the Defence Industry Technology, Research, and Development Institute (DITRDI). This institution is envisioned to create a robust scientific and research-based technological foundation for Nigeria’s defense industry, leveraging multidisciplinary research from various military institutes. The goal is to propel advancements leading to commercialization and the development of cutting-edge military technology and capacity within Nigeria.

The bill also introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for overseeing the manufacturing, distribution, storage, and disposal of defense articles in Nigeria. Additionally, it aims to incentivize the development of a nuanced financing architecture, enabling private capital to play a pivotal role in fostering research, development, and production within the defense sector in a transparent and predictable fashion.

Sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, the DICON Bill, 2023, reflects a collaborative effort to fortify Nigeria’s defense capabilities and align its military technology with global standards. The nation now awaits the tangible impacts of this legislative overhaul on its defense industry.