Tinubu Approves N35,000 Provisional Wage Award for FG Workers

In a significant move aimed at alleviating the financial burdens of federal government workers, President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for a N35,000 provisional wage award. This generous gesture will provide much-needed relief for all treasury-paid federal government employees over the next six months.

The decision follows extensive consultations between President Tinubu’s administration and a delegation from the Federal Government, which had earlier met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on a Sunday.

During these discussions, the Federal Government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to addressing critical issues affecting the Nigerian populace. Notably, it pledged to expedite the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, a move aimed at easing the public transportation challenges stemming from the removal of the PMS subsidy.

Moreover, the Federal Government pledged to allocate funds to support micro and small-scale enterprises, with a promise of waivers on Value Added Tax (VAT) for diesel over the course of the next six months.

In a move aimed at providing immediate relief to struggling households, the Federal Government also announced its plan to initiate monthly payments of N75,000 to 15 million households. This financial support, amounting to N25,000 per month, will be disbursed over a three-month period, commencing from October to December 2023.