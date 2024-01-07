Sports

Tinubu Approves N12bn for Super Eagles, Others

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
63
Tinubu
Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N12billon outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes super eagles and others.

The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
63

Related Articles

copa del rey

Real Madrid Ease Past Arandina to Reach Copa del Rey Last 16

9 hours ago

At Least 10 Teams Can Win Cup of Nations – Morocco Coach Regragui

9 hours ago
Andre Ayew

Ghana Veteran Andre Ayew Eyes AFCON Scoring Record

9 hours ago
Antetokounmpo

Rockets Hold Off Bucks Despite Antetokounmpo’s Big Night

9 hours ago