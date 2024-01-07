Tinubu Approves N12bn for Super Eagles, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N12billon outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes super eagles and others.

The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.