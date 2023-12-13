Headline

Tinubu Approves FULAKO Initiative to Tackle Effect of Banditry

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
President Bola Tinubu has approved the rollout of a new humanitarian initiative, The FULAKO Initiative, to address the effects of banditry and kidnapping in the most-affected States: Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Benue.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued on X by the Monister of Information, Mohammed Idris.

According to Idris, under the Fulako Initiative, the Federal Government will build houses, clinics, schools, veterinary hospitals, and solar energy facilities; and deliver empowerment initiatives, in affected communities.

“The Fulako Initiative will exist alongside ongoing kinetic military efforts to degrade the bandits and criminals, and ensure lasting peace and security,” Idris added.

