Tinubu Approves Appointment Of Customs Deputy Comptroller Generals

Following the appointment of the Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR on 19 June 2023 and the retirement of some management members in the Service, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) and Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs):

a. DCG FO Okun

b. DCG MBA Musa

c. DCG A Hamisu

d. ACG K Olumoh

e. ACG AB Mohammed

f. ACG A Alajogun

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to

redouble their efforts to ensure the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.