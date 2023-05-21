Tinubu Appreciates Those Who Fought For Him – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, has refuted the allegations that supporters of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, cannot trust him.

Fani-Kayode asserted that Tinubu understands the value of loyalty and courage, especially during challenging times.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode: “The notion that our President-elect cannot be trusted by his supporters & is not faithful to his own is absurd.

“No-one appreciates the virtues of loyalty & courage under fire & stands by those that have fought for & entered the heat of battle with him more than @officialABAT.”