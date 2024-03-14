Tinubu Appoints Ruby Onwudiwe to CBN Board

President Bola Tinubu has called upon the Senate to confirm Ruby Onwudiwe’s appointment as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board of directors.

The request, conveyed in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, was read during Wednesday’s plenary session in Abuja.

According to sources, the president emphasized that the nomination for confirmation aligns with the stipulations outlined in Section 10 (1) of the CBN Establishment Act of 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu said.

“The senate is invited to kindly note that Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Eke for the position.

“It is my hope, therefore, that the senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Onwudiwe.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”