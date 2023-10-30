Tinubu Appoints Oyedepo as EFCC Prosecutor

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a cadre of top-level professionals, including a prominent prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other key aides.

These appointments come as a strategic move to bolster the government’s efforts in upholding justice, transparency, and effective governance.

The new appointees have been assigned to the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, where they will work under the guidance of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi. Their roles encompass a wide range of crucial areas, aiming to enhance the administration of justice and legal affairs.

The newly appointed officials include:

Kamarudeen Ogundele: As the Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity, Ogundele will play a pivotal role in managing and disseminating critical information to the public.

Hussein Oloyede: Serving as the Special Assistant on Arbitration, Drafting, and Regulations, Oloyede will bring his expertise to facilitate legal and regulatory processes.

Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN): Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), will assume the position of Special Assistant on Financial Crimes and Public Prosecution Compliance, underscoring the government’s commitment to tackling economic and financial offenses.

Monsurat Gafar: In her role as Special Assistant on Coordination and Intergovernmental Agency Relations, Gafar will be instrumental in fostering collaboration and cohesion among government agencies.

Marcus-Obiene Fernández: Fernández will serve as the Special Assistant on Justice Sector Reforms and ICT/Digital and Innovative Technology, contributing to modernizing the justice system.

Ahmed Wada: As Special Assistant on Special Duties, Wada will handle specific tasks and initiatives critical to the government’s agenda.

Tolu Obamuroh: Appointed as the Technical Adviser on Oil and Gas, Arbitration, and International Disputes, Obamuroh’s expertise will be indispensable in navigating complex issues related to the energy sector.

These appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring a well-rounded and proficient team that will aid in promoting good governance, combating financial crimes, and advancing justice reforms. The newly appointed officials will play pivotal roles in realizing these objectives and contributing to the nation’s development.