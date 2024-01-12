Tinubu Appoints New Leadership for Art, Culture, and Creative Economy

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The new appointees are:

(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre

(2) Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

(3) Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.