Tinubu Appoints Mohammed Isa SA on Disability Matters

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Isa to serve as the Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Mr. Mohammed Abba Isa is a champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience locally and internationally.

“The new aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honours from the University of Maiduguri. He also earned a Masters in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017,” the statement read in part.