Tinubu Appoints Mohammed Isa SA on Disability Matters

Anthony Adeniyi
48

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Isa to serve as the Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Mr. Mohammed Abba Isa is a champion of persons with disabilities with over a decade of experience locally and internationally.

“The new aide is a graduate of Public Administration with honours from the University of Maiduguri. He also earned a Masters in Public Administration at the same institution in 2017,” the statement read in part.

