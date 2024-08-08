Tinubu Appoints Governing Council for Two Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these specialized institutions of learning:

MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE

(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa– Member

(3) Samuel Isichei — Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member

NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member

The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.