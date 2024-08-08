News

Tinubu Appoints Governing Council for Two Institutions

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these specialized institutions of learning:

MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE

(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa– Member

(3) Samuel Isichei — Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member

NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member

The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
