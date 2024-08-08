News
Tinubu Appoints Governing Council for Two Institutions
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these specialized institutions of learning:
MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE
(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman
(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa– Member
(3) Samuel Isichei — Member
(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member
NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE
(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman
(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member
(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member
(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member
(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member
The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.