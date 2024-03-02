Tinubu Appoints Four Executives to Key Roles in TCN

President Bola Tinubu has taken a significant step towards bolstering Nigeria’s electric power infrastructure with the appointment of four seasoned professionals to executive roles within the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The newly appointed executives are tasked with enhancing the quality and quantity of electric power transmitted across the nation’s grid. They include Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye as Executive Director for Transmission Service Provider, Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali as Executive Director for Independent System Operations, Ochije Ogini Chukwuka as Executive Director for Finance & Accounts, and Abiodun Foluso Afolabi as Executive Director for Human Resources & Corporate Services.

Each appointee brings a wealth of experience, qualifications, and dedication to their respective roles, reflecting President Tinubu’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy sector.

President Tinubu’s administration envisions an innovative and expansive energy future for Nigeria. With these appointments, the President aims to ensure the TCN operates at peak efficiency while consistently delivering excellent service to the Nigerian people.

The appointment of these executives underscores the government’s proactive approach to addressing the nation’s energy challenges and marks a crucial step towards achieving sustainable energy development across Nigeria.