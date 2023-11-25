Tinubu Appoints Eight Permanent Secretaries, Others

President Bola Tinubu made 20 appointments Friday, among whom were eight permanent secretaries, 10 board members of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and two board members of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Dr. Aba Ibrahim and economist Dr. Muda Yusuf were appointed into the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as representatives of the private sector. They will serve for four years.

Former finance minister and banker, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman will chair the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

President Tinubu also named nine other members of the board, including Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang as CEO/Managing Director.

Others are: Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Mr. Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management, Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk, Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ike Chioke, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, Mr. Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director and Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu will also serve as Non-Executive Directors.

President Tinubu named eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. They are: (1) Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, (2) Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, (3) Rimi Nura Abba, (4) Bako Deborah Odoh, (5) Omachi Raymond Omenka, (6) Ahmed Dunoma Umar, (7) Watti Tinuke and (8) Ella Nicholas Agbo