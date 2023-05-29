Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake Spokesman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first set of appointments shortly after taking the oath as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ambassador Kunle Adeleke Named State Chief of Protocol

Among the key appointments, Ambassador Kunle Adeleke has been selected to serve as the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) to the President. With his vast diplomatic experience and expertise, Ambassador Adeleke will play a crucial role in representing the President at official functions and maintaining diplomatic protocols.

Dele Alake Appointed as Presidential Spokesman

In another significant appointment, former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, has been chosen to serve as the Presidential Spokesman.

Known for his excellent communication skills and deep understanding of media dynamics, Alake will be responsible for delivering timely and accurate information on behalf of the President, ensuring transparency and effective communication with the public and the press.

Olusegun Dada Becomes Special Adviser, Digital Media

President Tinubu has also appointed Olusegun Dada as the Special Adviser for Digital Media.

With the increasing significance of digital platforms in governance and communication, Dada’s expertise in digital strategy and media management will be instrumental in leveraging technology to engage with the public, disseminate information, and foster an interactive relationship between the government and the citizens.