Tinubu Appoints Ariyo Gbeleyi as BPE DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Mr. Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

He was the board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

The President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.