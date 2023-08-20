Headline

Tinubu Appoints Abubakar Momoh Minister Of Niger Delta Development

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
3
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The President approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Femi Falana

Falana Demands Bawa’s Release From DSS Custody

5 hours ago
Niger Junta

We’re Ready To Defend Ourselves – Niger Junta

9 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Oluwo/Isese Feud: Adeleke Intervenes, Enforces Inter-Faith Peace

9 hours ago

NDLEA Seizes Drugs, Intercepts $20m Counterfeit Cash

9 hours ago