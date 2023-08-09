Tinubu Appoints 400-Level UI Student As Member Of Tax Reforms Committee

President Bola Tinubu has designated Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student from the University of Ibadan, as a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which was inaugurated at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Among the approximately 70 committee members is Miss Agbaje, who also holds the position of President within the Nigerian Universities Tax Club.

The primary mission of the committee is to enhance the efficiency of revenue collection, ensure transparent reporting practices, and encourage the effective utilization of tax and other financial resources to bolster citizens’ tax morale. This effort aims to cultivate a positive tax culture and drive voluntary compliance among citizens.

Mr. Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media and Digital Communications, expressed his thoughts on this development by stating:

“It was a heartwarming moment when President Tinubu crossed paths with Miss Orire Agbaje, a fourth-year Economics student hailing from the University of Ibadan. Miss Agbaje, who presides over the Nigerian Universities Tax Club, now also holds a position within the recently inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.”

At the helm of the committee stands Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, a former partner in Fiscal Policy and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.