Tinubu Appoints 18 Aides for Shettima

In a strategic move to catalyze the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration, President Bola Tinubu has greenlit the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants. This formidable team will be deployed across various sectors of the economy, operating from the office of the Vice President.

The lineup of talent in the Vice President’s office promises a diverse set of skills and expertise to advance the government’s vision. Six Special Advisers and twelve Senior Special Assistants are poised to contribute their acumen to this ambitious agenda.

Rukaiya El-Rufai has been designated as the Special Adviser to the President on NEC & Climate Change, while Tope Kolade Fasua assumes the role of Special Adviser on Economic Matters. Aliyu Modibbo Umar will serve as the Special Adviser for General Duties, and Hakeem Baba Ahmed will be the go-to Special Adviser on Political Matters. Jumoke Oduwole’s expertise will be harnessed as she takes on the role of Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC & Investment.

The list goes on to include Sadiq Wanka, appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure, and Usman Mohammed, who will serve as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination. Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha is entrusted with the role of Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications, while Ishaq Ahmed Ningi will handle Digital Media & Emergency Management.

Peju Adebajo assumes the mantle of Senior Special Assistant to the President for Investment & Privatisation, and Mohammed Bulama is tasked with Senior Special Assistant duties in Political/Special Matters. Kingsley Uzoma is designated as the Senior Special Assistant for Agricbusiness & Productivity Enhancement, Gimba Kakanda will serve as the Senior Special Assistant for Research & Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson is appointed Senior Special Assistant for Job Creation & MSMEs.

Completing this dynamic team are Nasir Yammama, appointed Senior Special Assistant for Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant for Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, who will hold the position of Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President).

With this stellar ensemble of advisers and assistants, President Tinubu’s administration is poised to chart a course of progress and transformation for Nigeria under the banner of “Renewed Hope.”