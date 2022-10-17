Tinubu, Akeredolu, Others Grace Oyebanji’s Inauguration As Ekiti Govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON were among eminent personalities who graced the inauguration ceremony of the new Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

Oyebanji alongside his deputy, Christiana Afuye, were sworn in on Sunday by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at a colourful ceremony held at Ekitiparapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He succeeded Governor Kayode Fayemi, who also served as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Others at the inauguration ceremony included: Former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his wife; Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong ; Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar and former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose.

Also present were former Interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; representatives of Osun and Borno States Governors; members of the National Assembly and several other chieftains of the ruling APC; Minister of Trade and Investment and former Governor of Ekiti state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, among others.