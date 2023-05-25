Tinubu Accepts Highest National Honor, Pledges Commitment To Nigeria’s Progress

In a momentous ceremony held today, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu graciously accepted the highest national honor bestowed upon him by President Buhari. Delivering an address at his investiture, Tinubu expressed gratitude for the recognition and conveyed his unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s future.

The event marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, with the outgoing President personally honoring his successor. The transition documents presented by the Transition Council, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), highlighted the accomplishments of President Buhari’s administration, solidifying his contribution to the nation’s development.

Acknowledging the historic occasion, Tinubu commended Nigeria’s vibrant democracy and the smooth transfer of power. He emphasized the importance of this moment and the responsibility it holds for him and the nation. “Today is more than ceremony,” Tinubu declared. “It confirms that our path is right and that nothing will deter us from adhering to it.”

Addressing President Buhari directly, Tinubu lauded his courage in making tough decisions and acknowledged his significant step towards justice by recognizing the annulment of the 1993 election and designating June 12 as Democracy Day. The late MKO Abiola, whose honor was posthumously bestowed, was praised for rectifying a long-standing injustice and healing old wounds.

Expressing humility, Tinubu acknowledged himself as a simple man who had been entrusted with the support and goodwill of the Nigerian people. He recognized the weight of the honor bestowed upon him and the challenges that lie ahead. Tinubu pledged to prioritize crucial sectors such as security, the economy, agriculture, job creation, education, health, and power, promising progress and improvement for the Nigerian people.

In his concluding remarks, Tinubu expressed gratitude and invoked divine blessings upon the beloved republic. “Thank you, and may God bless our beloved republic,” he said, signifying the commitment and dedication he brings to his new role as President of Nigeria.

With President-elect Tinubu’s resolute determination and the nation’s hopeful aspirations, Nigeria stands poised to embark on a new chapter under his leadership, promising a path towards progress, development, and prosperity for all Nigerians.