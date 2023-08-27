Tinubu Accepts Biden’s Invitation For Meeting In US

US President Joe Biden has invited President Bola Tinubu for a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The meeting is expected to advance discussions on the situation in Niger Republic and the effort of the Economic Community of West African States to restore democracy in the coup-hit nation.

The invitation was handed to Tinubu when he received U.S. Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the State House in Abuja.

During the meeting, Phee said, “We know there is more we can do to incentivize large-scale American investment in Nigeria and we are committed to working closely with you to achieve that, as part of efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy and the regional economy. We appreciate your willingness to create an enabling environment for that. President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet. It is a mark of his high regard for your leadership.”

The President concluded that he accepts the invitation to meet the U.S. President on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and that the work of perfecting democracy is never done, even in developed democracies, as seen recently in America, as well as other emerging democracies in the world.