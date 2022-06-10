Tinubu A Soldier Of Democracy – Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a soldier of democracy.

Ayade said this while congratulating Tinubu on emerging as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He extolled Tinubu’s sterling qualities, saying “Your Excellency, from your NADECO days to the ACN era and then to your immeasurable contribution to the formation of the APC and its subsequent ascension to power, there is no doubt that you have laboured and sacrificed for democracy and its enthronement in our nation.

“Therefore, your emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party is a fitting and deserving reward for a man who has been in the trenches for democracy and good governance for decades now.

“I have an unwavering belief that as a soldier of democracy who has seen it all, you will lead the APC to seamless victory next year. Rest assured that as you look back, you will find me marching with you 100 per cent to the threshold of victory.

“I heartily and warmly congratulate you on this monumental milestone.”