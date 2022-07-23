Tincan Island Port Records N274bn Revenue In Six Months

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service led by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Kunle Oloyede said, the Command has recorded a revenue generation of Two hundred and seventy four billion, three hundred and twenty million, seven hundred and fifteen thousand, one hundred and seventy nine naira, twenty two kobo (N274, 320, 715, 179, 22).

According to the Customs Area Controller, the Command’s revenue rose by 27.50% as against the previous year’s collection of Two hundred and twenty nine billion, three hundred and twenty one million, eight hundred and sixty five thousand, ninety one hundred and sixteen kobo (N229, 321, 865, 091, 16).

On Export volume and Value, Kunle Oloyede said, “Tincan Island Command has so far experienced an increase in export activities for the first half of the fiscal year 2022. The Command recorded an outward throughput in the export cargo of 138,246.50 metric tons representing an increase of 73% from 100,500 metric tons recorded in 2021, with an F.O.B value of N-100,447,304,814.00. This also represents an increase of 60% from =N=66,294,630,421.00 recorded in the fiscal year 2022. We commend the Management of the Nigeria Ports Authority for their seamless collaboration with the Command in facilitating the clearance process of export-related cargo at Tincan Island Port Command.”

Speaking also, on the Enforcement and Anti-smuggling activities of the island Port, he revealed among other Seizures, the interception of one (1) arm pistol gun, two (2) empty magazines and three hundred (300) rounds of live ammunition (already handed over to the DSS with one Suspect), 145kg of Colorado (indian hemp) concealed in 2 units of Ridgeline trucks and 2 units of Toyota corolla Vehicles, 206,000 pieces of machetes, 640 bales of used clothing, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (5/5ml). In addition to the seizures, the goods under detention are 3,303 pieces of motor batteries found in three Containers falsely declared as three units of used Toyota Hiace buses, and four units of Mack truck heads.

Kunle Oloyede said, the Seizures above contravene sections 46, 47 & 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004 and that, the duty paid value amounted to N1,301,901,685,12.

“It is important to acknowledge the critical role played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Valuation unit, Customs Strike force, FOU as well as interventions by sister regulatory agencies such as NDLEA, NAFDAC, DSS, SON, the Nigeria Police and others in making these seizures and detentions” he noted.

Similarly, a four-man syndicate (Clearing Agents) were also apprehended by the Operatives of the Command, according to the Comptroller, their sole aim is to forge the signature of the CAC, however, luck ran out on them, when they attempted to exit four heavy duty trucks and three jeeps from the Seaport.

“We discovered an incident of forgery of the signature of the Area Controller that is why you have these vehicles here. The standard procedure for the clearance of non-standard Vehicles Identification Number is that the CAC must approve the use of that particular code. I don’t know why because they applied and their papers are still on my table but they went ahead to forge my signature on another application.” he explained.

Kunle Oloyede said, the impostors, though released on administrative bail, will be prosecuted accordingly.

He appreciated the support and clear sense of direction,of the Comptroller General of Customs Col. Ibrahim Hameed Ali (rtd.) and the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service for their relentless effort towards strengthening the capacity of the Service in performing its statutory responsibilities in line with international best practices.