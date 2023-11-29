Tincan Island Port Command Launches 24-Hour Port Operations

A round-the-clock port operations, including night scanning of containers, has been initiated at the Tincan Island Port by the Nigeria Customs Service.

This was announced by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, during his inaugural parade with command officers and personnel on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023.

The Customs made this known in a statement issued on its X social media page.

According to the statement, the Customs Area Controller emphasized that the move aligned with the command’s rebranding efforts and aligned with the headquarters’ objectives. Commending the officers for their dedication and compliance with the directives, Nnadi expressed gratitude for their commitment to working on weekends.

He stated, “Just last week, I issued a port order requiring you to commence work at 8 a.m. and conclude by 6 p.m. Before the weekend, I extended that to include working effectively on Saturdays and Sundays, and all of you graciously honoured that, even at your inconvenience.”

In a separate development, Nnadi reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, echoing the position of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR. He handed over $54,330, identified as a tramadol bribe, to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Wetkas.

According to Nnadi, “the tramadol was falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856 million with the intention to conceal them, while the cash was offered to compromise customs officers, a clear violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.”

He praised the officers who adhered to ethical standards, emphasizing their commitment to national security. Nnadi also thanked his predecessor, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, under whose leadership the seizure occurred.

The two suspects linked to the containers are currently under investigation by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control for potential prosecution.

Additionally, the six officers who rejected the $54,330 bribe received commendation letters from the CGC. Wetkas of the EFCC, upon receiving the cash, celebrated the collaborative victory for the country and all security agencies. He pledged ongoing cooperation between the EFCC, Nigeria Customs Service, and other sister agencies, highlighting a new era of closer inter-agency collaboration.