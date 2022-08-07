Tinbuu Sees Presidency As His Entitlement, Retirement Benefit – Melaye

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, sees the Presidency as his “entitlement and retirement benefit.”

Melaye, who was recently named spokesman for the presidential ambition of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, said Tinubu was contesting for the presidency not on basis of the greater good but to fulfil his “lifetime ambition”.

He, however, stated that his candidate, Atiku, was contesting with rich credentials and was the rudiments of civil administration and of politics.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar is running for the presidency for the second or third time and he understands this route better than the political virgin, Tinubu, that you (Keyamo) are supporting who is running for the presidency for the first time and sees it as his life entitlement and retirement benefits for supporting Buhari.

“Atiku has rich credentials and he is not running because of entitlements. He is not running because of his support for any party. He is running because he’s got the credentials and he is a team player. He is a talent hunter and leader per excellence. ”

Furthermore, Melaye describes Keyamo’s comment on Atiku during the interview as “shameful, very embarrassing and a disgrace”.

“Keyamo’s inactive ministerial sojourn is affecting him. Because if he has succeeded as a minister he won’t be talking the way he is talking. Many Nigerians will tell you today they don’t know the ministry where Keyamo is working because he is redundant, inactive and invisible and he has been completely consumed by the aura of Ngige, the superior minister.

“Because Keyamo is a commercialised conscience and he has monetised his life that is why he will not understand that the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has some ministries, agencies and government parastatals under his direct supervision.

“What he has done is that he has disrespected the office of the vice president of Nigeria as a lawyer who understands the constitutionality, enormous responsibilities of that office.”