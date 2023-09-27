TikTok Video: Osimhen May Take Legal Action Against Napoli

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said the player could sue his club Napoli.

This was after Napoli shared a video on TikTok mocking the striker.

The video has since been deleted after heavy backlash from Nigerians and other fans of the striker.

Reacting, Calenda said, “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted”.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news”.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor”.