TikTok Star Among 31 Detained for Suspected Internet Fraud In Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), operating through its Kaduna Zonal Command, has made significant arrests in relation to internet-related fraud. One of the high-profile individuals apprehended is a well-known musician on TikTok, Crown Uzama, also known as ShalliPopi. Accompanying him in custody is his manager, Ajayi Abdul Hafeez, who goes by the name 21 Badda.

Alongside the TikTok duo, an additional 29 suspects were detained, including four females: Glory Chinyere Kelvin Ogunwa, Tina Ochonogor, Favour Baba Dawa, and Joseph Judith Iya.

The list of detainees extends to Adewale Adedokun, Yakubu Emmanuel Ojochememi, AbdulAzeez Temidayo Suleiman, Umoru Osioke AbdulAzeez, Emmanuel Isaac Iwebo, Shuaibu Umaru Smart, Joel Kator, Gowon Titus, Emmanuel Daniel, Enough Etim Ekpo, Atano Timi Eben, Ijuo John Ochi, Paul Emmanuel Kaye, Uyit Victor, and David Elijah Yachai.

Further suspects include Leche Precious Sokomba, Onoja Samuel Uroko, Cornelius Oyathekhua Agbodesi, Edigim Nosa Success, Azubuike Melchizedek Oniya, Usman Shereef, Victory Dennis Chiemela, Lambert Fortunetus Chikwado, Asoore King Oloruntoba, and Malik Adanu Jibril.

These arrests were made following valuable intelligence regarding an alleged planned event organized by suspected internet fraudsters at Barnawa in Kaduna. The suspects were apprehended through sting operations carried out at various venues, including Disney Park Lounge, Epitome, and Tomoso Hotels, all located in the Barnawa area of Kaduna.

During the operations, law enforcement officials recovered several items, including mobile phones, laptop computers, and two vehicles.

Once the investigation concludes, the suspects will be presented before the court for further legal proceedings.