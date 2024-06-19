Tiger Woods to Get Exemption for PGA Tour Signature Events

Tiger Woods will receive a special exemption for PGA Tour Signature Events starting next year, as approved by the U.S.-based circuit’s Policy Board during a Tuesday meeting.

This exemption, created specifically for Woods, acknowledges his extraordinary career achievements, including 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major titles. At 48, Woods has struggled with injuries and has not automatically qualified for recent tournaments.

In his four appearances this year, Woods withdrew from one event, finished last among those making the cut at the Masters, and missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and the US Open.

Signature Events are exclusive tournaments featuring top players and increased prize money. In 2024, three of the eight Signature Events will feature a 36-hole cut, while the other five will not.

Eligibility for these events this year was determined by the top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup points list through the Tour Championship.