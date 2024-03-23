News

Three Suspects Arrested by Anti-Crime Squad in Yola

On March 21, 2024, the Command Anti Shilla Squad made significant arrests during a routine patrol, apprehending three individuals who have been on the wanted list of the Adamawa State Police Command.

These suspects were involved in criminal activities, including armed robberies using sharp daggers, knives, and other dangerous weapons along Sangere Numan Road and Wauro Jabbe area of Yola South.

Upon interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to their crimes, admitting to robbing numerous innocent people, including Lidia James, a student of Modibbo Adamawa University, Yola, and stealing their belongings, particularly handsets.

The arrested individuals, identified as Jamila Sanusi (19 years old), Yusuf Sardauna (21 years old), and Ma’aju Abdullahi (20 years old), will undergo diligent prosecution following the completion of investigations.

This development marks a significant step in the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of residents in the Yola area. Further details of the case will be revealed as investigations progress.

