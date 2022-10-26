Three Men Discharged After Accusation Of Belonging To IPOB

Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said his legal team successfully secured the discharge of four innocent young men- Ifeanyi Ogbu, Arinze David, Uchenna Kelvin Abah and Stephen Ejiofor, who were all arrested and detained by the Nigerian security agents on the “trumped up allegation of belonging to unlawful organization; to wit: IPOB.”

Upon their illegal arrest and unlawful detention briefly at the Military detention facility Enugu Cantonement, and following irresistible legal pressure we mounted on them, Ejiofor said the innocent promising young men were consequently charged before the Igboeze North Magistrate Court, Ogburute, Enugu State, in Charge No: MIE/39C/2022, “on frivolous, bogus, empty and smokescreen charges.”

He said in a statement, “Today, after hearing our application praying the Court to strike out these frivolous charges filed against them and after listening to our robust argument on law, as convincingly canvassed by our own Augustine Ezeokeke, Esq., of I.C. Ejiofor & Co., the Honourable Court, consequently found the application to be meritorious, and accordingly struck out the entire charge and discharged these innocent Defendants. They have now gone home as free men.”