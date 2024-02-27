Three Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes in Lagos

Three persons are feared dead after a boat capsized in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Monday, according to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

In a statement signed by Wuraola Alake, the Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASWA, 11 persons were rescued after the capsize of the boat conveying 14 passengers.

The statement read, “At about 7.17 pm today, the 26th of February 2024, a 20-passenger capacity boat named Oluwaseyifunmi, loaded with 14 passengers, was involved in an accident along the Ibeshe/Ikorodu channel en route Ebute ipakodo ikorodu taken off from Addax jetty, Lagos.

“Local boat operators from Ibeshe jetty were the first responders; the LASWA team joined immediately after in the rescue operations in which 11 passengers were rescued with three casualties.

“LASWA and other first responders took all the rescued passengers to the Ibeshe terminal. At the same time, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority LASEMA and the State Environmental Health Management Unit SEHMU were alerted about the incident.

“Further search and rescue operations are still ongoing as of this report.”