Three Convicted For Internet Fraud Forfeit N7m, Car In Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has convicted and sentenced three internet fraudsters, Yusuf Nurudeen Mayowa, Alloy Wisdom Chibuzor and Muheez Adeshina Ayomide to various jail terms.

Yusuf was arraigned on a one count charge “aiding the Commission of felony to wit: obtaining property by false pretences”, contrary to Sections 7(b) and 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, while Chibuzor and Ayomide were arraigned on one count charge each for personation, contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Upon their arraignments before Justice Ladiran Akintola, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Samsuddeen Bashir and Mabas Mabur reviewed the cases and tendered several documentary evidence that were admitted and marked as exhibits. They prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Justice Akintola, convicted and sentenced Yusuf to six months community service and a N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine, while Chibuzor and Ayomide bagged three months community service each and N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) and N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine, respectively.

The court ordered that Yusuf forfeit the sum of Seven Million, Three Hundred and Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-eight Naira (N7, 305, 978) to the Federal Government of Nigeria that was warehoused in his Guaranty Trust Bank account with number: 0209559041. He also forfeits one Toyota Camry Saloon car, among others.

The court also ordered that other convicts forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria and restitute their various victims.