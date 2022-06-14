Three Business Ideas Win Prizes As Kwara Youth Fair Ends

The three-day value-packed Kwara Youth Fair, put together for young business owners and entrepreneurs by Kwara State Government through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Engagement, has ended amid accolades for government.

The youth fair, which kicked off with Business Development Summit on Friday, 10th June, 2022, saw over 300 participants learning various strategies of running businesses in the 21st century.

Seasoned facilitators from various sectors of the economy took the participants through different tips on how to succeed as entrepreneurs.

At least 10 outstanding businesses got to pitch their ideas and three winners emerged.

On Saturday, 11th June, 2022, the floor of exhibition was opened for over 300 business owners from across all local governments of the State, attended by thousands of Kwarans who flocked the banquet hall venue of the event that focused on promoting small and medium scale enterprise.

Winners of the pitch competition were also rewarded with seed funding to support their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq lauded the contribution of business owners participating in the youth fair to the growth and development of the State’s economy.

He also commended the roles that MSMEs play in the nation’s economic growth and enjoined the youths not to relent in their aspirations.

The vendors have meanwhile showered encomiums on the Governor for the laudable initiative.

They recounted how the platform has boosted their businesses, increased their reach and visibility, improved their knowledge, and, most importantly enabled them to sell their products to thousands of residents of the state.

Dignitaries at the various stages of the event includes Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; the First Lady who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development Hajia Bake; Commissioners of Finance, Environment, Communications; Special Advisers; former Bank of Industry chief Dr. Waheed Olagunju; State Manager of Bank of Industry; Deputy State Coordinator of NAFDAC, GMD. Harmony Holdings; and other senior government officials.