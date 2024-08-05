Those Waving Russian Flags Have Committed Treason – CDS

The Chief of Defence, General Christopher Mustapha, has said those flying Russian flag in Nigeria have committed a treasonable offence.

Speaking after an emergency security session with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock, the General

Vowing that the law would catch up with such people, he issued a warning against those calling for a military coup.

This was as he revealed that the military had accepted democracy and regime change would never be allowed.

Mustapha spoke on Monday after a security meeting with President Bola Tinubu amid a nationwide protest against economic hardship which has gone violent.

He said, “We wanted to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot has started all the security agencies you can see all of us together. Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful one but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable. We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because you know, the flies were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.

“”The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria. And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, Nigeria sovereignty, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that. And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they want to be prosecuted.”